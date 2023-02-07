AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Pakistan

APNS delegation meets Caretaker: CM Punjab Info Dept directed to pay arrears immediately

APP Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
LAHORE: The President and Executive Committee members of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here in his office on Monday and expressed good wishes for him.

The CM assured to resolve the problems of the newspaper industry and directed the Information department to pay the arrears of advertisements without delay.

There would be less work in a short time but would try to make every work exemplary, the CM maintained, adding that provision of facilities in selected hospitals in Lahore would be completed soon.

Free angiography would be done within two hours in selected government hospitals, he noted, and mentioned that the new emergency block of Jinnah Hospital would be completed in a few months.

Similarly, Kalma Chowk and Samanabad underpass projects would be completed before time. The law and order was gradually improving. The government was sending 50 rescuers to aid the earthquake victims in Türkiye, the CM concluded.

The delegation included President Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Jameel Athar, Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Khushnood Ali Khan and APNS members namely Syed Sajjad Bukhari, Mumtaz A Tahir, Naveed Chaudhary, Muhammad Waqaruddin, Imtinan Shahid, Syed Mumtaz Ahmad Shah, Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani, Umar Mujeeb Shami, Gohar Zahid Malik, Humayun Gulzar, Bilal Mahmood and Furqan Hashmi.

