KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 352,267 tonnes of cargo comprising 248,837 tonnes of import cargo and 103,430 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 248,837 comprised of 120,093 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25,180 tonnes of Canola, 3,196 tonnes of Chickpeas, 21,568 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 78,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 103,430 tonnes comprised of 69,981 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 1,547 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,487 tonnes of Mill Scale, 590 tonnes of Rice, 13,875 tonnes of Talc Powder & 11,950 tonns of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 8625 containers comprising of 5468 containers import and 3157 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1070 of 20’s and 2182 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 17 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 486 of 20’s and 947 of 40’s loaded containers while 313 of 20’s and 232 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Rdo Endeavour, Yantian Express, M.T.Quetta, Green Pole and Hyundai Busan have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Msc Diya F, Cma Cgm Pegasus, Independent Spirit., BBC Vermont and Yantian Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 05 ships, CMA CGM Rabelais, MilahaRas Laffan, T-Sirius, At Middle Bridge and Wanxing left the Port on Monday, morning.

A Cargo volume of 102,226tonnes, comprising 67,463 tonnes imports cargo and 34,763 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,734` Containers (1,030 TEUs Imports and 1,704 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Corona, White Purl and Al-Maha& 02 more ships, MSC Noa and Lana carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, SSGC and QICT on Monday, 6th February-2023.

