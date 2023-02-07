Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman appears to be fast running out of his ammunition against the incumbent government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He has now announced that he will launch ‘jail bharo’ movement anytime soon with a view to stepping up pressure on a seemingly beleaguered government, which is led by Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Although the PDM government has been found to be largely clueless insofar as country’s economy is concerned, it is too good at how it can persevere longer and work harder to protect and preserve its rule as long as possible. No doubt, ‘jail bharo’ protest is a method for protesting for a cause.

This movement or protest will require the PTI workers, supporters and leaders to voluntarily let themselves get arrested in order to pressurize the government to meet their demand. In my view, Imran Khan is trying to follow in the footsteps of Anna Hazare of India, who is widely known for the launch and success of his ‘jail bharo andolan’. I wish Imran Khan success.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

