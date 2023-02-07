AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
Feb 07, 2023
FPCCI chief discusses ways, means to support Indus Hospital

Recorder Report Published 07 Feb, 2023 06:07am
KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), met well-known philanthropist and the founding president of the Indus Hospital, Dr Abdul Bari Khan, to discuss ways and means through which the country’s business, industry and trade community could assist the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) regarding their under-construction projects, planned not-for-profit ventures and operational costs.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh proposed that the business community should set up a collective fund under the umbrella of the apex body of FPCCI to help bridge the financing gaps being faced by the Indus Hospital. In this manner, he proposed, various chambers, trade bodies and associations can adopt a floor and various wards or rooms to finance their operations.

He appreciated the fact that IHHN has now expanded to 15 hospitals across Pakistan and they treat 500,000 patients every month – all without a charge. This is a great achievement by any national or international standard, he added.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan apprised that the ongoing construction of 1,350-bed tertiary-care hospital & centre of excellence in Karachi with a project cost of PKR. 20 billion has been funded to the tune of 60 – 70 percent by now; and, the remaining funding needs to be arranged in order to complete this project of national importance.

Dr Bari also highlighted the fact that the business community and FPCCI members have always been at the forefront of supporting the cause of Indus Hospital; and, he is hopeful that FPCCI members will support them with even greater vigour, zeal and ownership.

Suleman Chalwa, SVP FPCCI, stated that FPCCI will also encourage its member bodies to support IHHN; and, their public-private partnership (PPP) or 3P framework should be imbibed for more transformations of the public-sector healthcare facilities. He also stressed that the government has failed to provide healthcare services to the masses; and, now that, Pakistan’s population is expected to 350 million by the year 2050, it is immensely critical for the private-sector and philanthropists to play their role to bridge the ever-yawning gaps.

