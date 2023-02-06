AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
Swiatek dominates unchanged WTA top 20

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 04:33pm
PARIS: Iga Swiatek continued to dominate the WTA rankings on Monday, still over 4,000 points clear of Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in an unchanged top 20.

Swiatek, who has been No1 since April 4 last year, has not competed since losing to 10th-ranked Elena Rybakina in the last 16 of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Pole is due on court again in Qatar next week.

Caroline Garcia missed the chance to leapfrog Jessica Pegula into fourth spot when she lost to Alycia Parks in the final in Lyon on Sunday.

The American Parks is the one of two notable rises in the top 100, climbing 28 places to 51st.

The other is Chinese player Zhu Lin, whose victory in the final in Thailand lifts her 13 places to 41st.

WTA rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

  1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10485 pts

  2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100

  3. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 5210

  4. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5000

  5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4795

  6. Coco Gauff (USA) 3992

  7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3811

  8. Daria Kasatkina 3380

  9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2905

  10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2815

  11. Veronika Kudermetova 2740

  12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2340

  13. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2281

  14. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2195

  15. Simona Halep (ROM) 2141

  16. Victoria Azarenka 2138

  17. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030

  18. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 1909

  19. Liudmila Samsonova 1905

  20. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 1880

