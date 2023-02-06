AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.91%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
BOP 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.55%)
DGKC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.95%)
EPCL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.69%)
HUMNL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 21.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
NETSOL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.87%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
TPLP 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
TRG 115.01 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.23%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields jump ahead of RBI policy decision, tracking higher US peers

Reuters Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 04:07pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields surged on Monday, the beginning of a week marked by the central bank’s policy decision, tracking US yields as strong economic data raised fears of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve

Major focus, however, remains on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision due on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 7.3197%, after closing at 7.2776% on Friday.

The yield dropped 11 (bps) last week, its biggest move since the week ended Nov. 11.

The new 10-year 7.26% 2033 yield ended at 7.2799%, from 7.2415% at previous close.

“We expect the policy rates to be increased by 25 bps on Wednesday and the monetary policy stance to change to neutral,” said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

“The 10-year benchmark bond yield will trade in the 7.10%-7.40% range till the fiscal year-end. The current yields present a good opportunity to invest in fixed income across the curve from a long-term perspective as we expect the RBI to start cutting rates from next year.”

The RBI will likely raise its key interest rate by 25 bps to 6.50% at its meeting before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The forecast is unchanged from a poll last month, with predictions for a slowdown in GDP growth to 6.0% in the financial year 2023/24 from an expected 6.7% this year.

Bond yields jumped after US Treasury prices fell as data showed job growth surged and services activity rebounded in January, likely undermining the Fed’s attempts to bring down inflation.

The 10-year US yield climbed 13 bps on Friday and was last at 3.59%, as the market factored in another 50 bps rate hike by the Fed.

Non-farm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs last month, while the non-manufacturing PMI increased to 55.2.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields jump ahead of RBI policy decision, tracking higher US peers

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points amid return of positive sentiment

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

Tariff of indigenous gas-run CPPs likely to be reviewed

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 300 dead, many trapped

Read more stories