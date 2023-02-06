Key winners for the 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Here is a list of winners in key categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Beyonce led the field with a total of nine nominations and scooped up four awards, making her the winningest artist in Grammys history.
Harry Styles won the Album of the Year award, while Lizzo, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt also took home golden statuettes.
- Album of the Year: 'Harry's House,' Harry Styles
- Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance of a song: 'About Damn Time,' Lizzo
- Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting: 'Just Like That' -- Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
- Best New Artist: Samara Joy
- Best Dance / Electronic Music Album: 'Renaissance,' Beyonce
- Best Dance / Electronic Recording: 'Break My Soul,' Beyonce
- Best Pop Vocal Album: 'Harry's House,' Harry Styles
- Best Rap Album: 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,' Kendrick Lamar
- Best Rock Album: 'Patient Number 9,' Ozzy Osbourne
- Best Pop Solo Performance: 'Easy on Me,' Adele
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: 'Unholy,' Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- Best Americana Album: 'In These Silent Days,' Brandi Carlile
- Best Country Album: 'A Beautiful Time,' Willie Nelson
- Best Music Video: 'All Too Well (The Short Film),' Taylor Swift
- Best Global Music Album: 'Sakura,' Masa Takumi
- Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: 'Assassin's Creed Ragnarok: Dawn of Ragnarok,' Stephanie Economou
Artists with Most Wins
- Beyonce - 4
- Bonnie Raitt - 3
- Kendrick Lamar - 3
- Brandi Carlile - 3
