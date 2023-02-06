AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.91%)
Turkey oil pipelines undamaged, flows continue after quake: official

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 02:51pm
<p>Rescue workers and volunteers carry a person rescued from the rubble in Diyarbakir on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s south-east. Photo: AFP</p>

Rescue workers and volunteers carry a person rescued from the rubble in Diyarbakir on February 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s south-east. Photo: AFP
ANKARA: There is no damage to the Kerkuk-Ceyhan pipeline carrying oil from Iraq to Turkey, or to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, and oil flows are continuing on both after a major earthquake hit Turkey, an energy official told Reuters on Monday.

However, operations at the Ceyhan oil terminal in southern Turkey were suspended, the Tribeca shipping agency said, adding that an emergency meeting was being held on the issue.

The eastern Mediterranean terminal is some 155 km (96 miles) from the area of the quake’s epicenter.

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 300 dead, many trapped

The magnitude 7.8 quake struck southern Turkey and northwest Syria early on Monday, killing more than 500 people and injuring hundreds as buildings collapsed across the region, triggering searches for survivors in the rubble.

Earlier state pipeline operator BOTAS said natural gas flows were halted to Gaziantep, Hatay and Kahramanmaras provinces and some other districts as a result of damage to a gas transmission line.

