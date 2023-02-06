AVN 66.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.13%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.62%)
DFML 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
HUBC 66.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 79.26 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (6.42%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.03%)
TELE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
TPLP 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.27%)
TRG 114.60 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.86%)
UNITY 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,080 Increased By 43.2 (1.07%)
BR30 14,784 Increased By 372.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 40,786 Increased By 314.4 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,323 Increased By 160.7 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares post worst day in near 2 weeks ahead of rate decision

Reuters Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 11:07am
Follow us

Australian shares posted their worst session in nearly two weeks on Monday, a day ahead of the central bank policy decision, while the country’s biggest gold miner soared on receiving a $16.9 billion buyout offer from Newmont Corp.

The S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.3% lower at 7,539.0 points, snapping three straight days of gains. The benchmark marked its worst day since Jan 25.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to deliver a fourth consecutive quarter-point interest rate hike on Tuesday, likely followed by another similar-sized increase in March as it fights an unexpected resurgence in inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

However, “a surprise 50bp hike from the RBA tomorrow could weigh on the ASX 200”, said Matthew Simpson, a market analyst at City Index.

Meanwhile, data showed Australian retail sales volume fell for the first time in a year in the December quarter as shoppers cut back spending on goods, a sign higher borrowing costs are finally working to curb spending.

“Weak retail sales in December has become a trend. But if we see continued weakness in January and February, it is a sure sign that consumers are feeling the strain of higher interest rates,” said Simpson.

Australia, NZ dollars nurse heavy losses after hot U.S. jobs data; RBA next up

Additionally, data on Friday showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month while the unemployment rate was at its lowest in over half a century, pointing to a stubbornly tight labour market.

Australia’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining jumped as much as 14% after receiving an initial takeover offer from U.S.-based Newmont.

Back home, financials declined 0.3%, marking their worst session since late January. The so-called “Big Four” banks fell between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Tech stocks dropped 0.7%, tracking their Wall Street peers lower. Accounting software provider Xero and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc dropped 1.4% and 2%, respectively. Meanwhile, the miners advanced 0.3% with Fortescue Metals Group, BHP Group and Rio Tinto rising between 0.05% and 0.9%.

Gold stocks closed 2% higher after bullion prices regained some ground.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a pubic holiday.

Australian shares Australian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares post worst day in near 2 weeks ahead of rate decision

Intra-day update: rupee improves, up 2.15% against US dollar

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

Former military ruler Musharraf’s body to be flown to Pakistan

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

At least 245 dead in Syria after Turkey earthquake

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

KSA warns sanctions, under-investment may cause energy shortages

Read more stories