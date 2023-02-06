AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.99%)
BAFL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
DFML 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.76%)
DGKC 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.16%)
HUBC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.65%)
NETSOL 85.52 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.3%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 79.24 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (6.39%)
PRL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.21%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
TPLP 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.08%)
TRG 114.32 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.61%)
UNITY 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,082 Increased By 45 (1.11%)
BR30 14,780 Increased By 368.4 (2.56%)
KSE100 40,792 Increased By 321.3 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,329 Increased By 166.7 (1.1%)
Indian shares fall on Fed rate-hike fears, Adani uncertainty

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2023 09:56am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Monday, dragged down by IT services companies, after a strong U.S. jobs report renewed fears that the Federal Reserve was likely to continue with aggressive rate hikes for longer.

An ongoing selloff in Adani Group stocks further pressured domestic equities, dragging the Nifty 50 index down 0.39% to 17,784.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.25% to 60,577.20, as of 09:45 a.m. IST.

Wall Street equities fell on Friday after nonfarm payrolls rose by 517,000 jobs in January, way above a Reuters estimate of 185,000.

The strong report heightened fears that the Fed might continue its rate hike trajectory, with interest rate futures now pointing to chances of the central bank delivering at least two more rate hikes.

Indian information technology stocks fell over 1.1%, with nine of the 10 constituents logging losses on rate-hike concerns in the U.S.

IT companies in the country count some of the biggest U.S. firms as their clients. Any potential slowdown in the world’s largest economy typically has an adverse impact on the companies’ growth prospects.

Meanwhile, analysts said that the selloff in Adani stocks had created panic in Indian markets. Ratings agency Moody’s warned that the tumble in Adani group stocks could hit the conglomerate’s ability to raise capital.

Thirty nine of Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Adani Enterprises falling the most while ITC and State Bank of India advanced after reporting better-than-expected rise in net profit in third quarter, post market hours on Friday.

Asian markets too slid on Monday, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shedding 1.83%.

