President, FM reaffirm pledge to support Kashmirs’ struggle

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reaffirmed solidarity with the Kashmiri people on ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Sunday in their just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The people and government of Pakistan observed the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Sunday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. The day was observed with traditional zeal and fervor by Pakistanis from all walks of life and by Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora around the world.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in their special messages on the occasion, renewed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir Cause and called for resolution of the Kashmir Dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people in a UN supervised plebiscite according to the UNSC Resolutions.

The Foreign Minister also addressed letters to President UN General Assembly, President UN Security Council, UN Secretary General, and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC Secretary General to apprise them of the latest developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In these letters, the Foreign Minister called for implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future. He also demanded UN-supervised investigation into the human rights situation in IIOJK.

A special ‘Solidarity Day Walk’ was held in Islamabad along the Constitution Avenue starting from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs upto the Parliament Building in Islamabad.

The officers and staff members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the walk, alongside school children and people from the different walks of life.

Addressing the rally, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira urged the international community to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue. He said that purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day is to shake the conscience of international community. Reiterating government’s resolve to support Kashmiris, he said that all walks of life in Pakistan support just demand of Kashmiris for right to self-determination. He said India is using different tactics to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris but it will not succeed in its agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Ghulam Muhammad Safi thanked Pakistan and its people for supporting Kashmiris in their struggle of freedom.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed, in his address, said that Pakistan was always with the Kashmiris and will remain so. He said India could not suppress Kashmiris spirit of freedom despite all its brutalities.

A large number of students, Kashmiris and people from all walks of life participated in the rally. They were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and in support of Kashmiris. The participants were chanting slogans in favor of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and against India’s oppressive occupation.

