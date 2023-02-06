Kashmir day observed in KP

PESHAWAR: The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa across the province observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to extend full support to Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination on Sunday.

According to reports pouring from all districts including the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA rallies and functions have been arranged to extend support to Kashmiris in their struggle of independence from India.

In this connection, main event at the provincial level to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day was held in Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Sunday.

Besides, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, the event was attended by provincial caretaker ministers, government functionaries, representatives of Hurriyat Conference, media persons, students and people from all walks of life in a large number.

Participants of the event carrying play cards and banners chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom and against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian government.

Addressing at the occasion, caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam khan said that as in other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle to get the basic right of self-determination.

He said that freedom is the basic right of the people of Kashmir, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government reiterates its resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir cause.

He remarked that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal districts had played an important role in getting part of Kashmir free from illegal Indian occupation back in 1948 adding that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always stood side by side their Kashmiri brothers and will continue to do so until they get their basic right to self-determination.

Muhammad Azam Khan maintained that a number of world organizations had started to voice in support of Kashmiri people and hoped that the Kashmiri people would soon get their right of self-determination.

He paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom and urged upon the international community to take serious notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and play their role in implementing the resolutions of United Nations regarding Kashmir issue in letter and spirit so that the issue is resolved once for all as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said in categorical terms that durable peace in the region is only possible when the long lasted issue of Kashmir is resolved according to the wishes of its people.

The event was also addressed by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Huriyat leaders and other speakers as well.

