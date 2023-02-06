Kashmir day rally held in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: The Assistant Commissioner Shikarpur, Irfan Nizamani, said that the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir must be given the right to self-determination as pledged in the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions. “The people of Pakistan would continue supporting their Kashmiri brethren until they achieve freedom from illegal Indian occupation,” he added.

The District Administration Shikarpur observed “Kashmir Solidarity Day” by organizing a rally to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Assistant Commissioner Nizamani led the rally from Jahaz Chowk to Shikarpur Press Club. The officials of government departments, district administration and police also participated in the rally to condemn Indian brutalities against innocent and unarmed people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

