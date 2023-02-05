AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Russia’s Lavrov visits Baghdad to discuss bilateral relations, energy cooperation: Iraqi statement

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2023 07:37pm
BAGHDAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss boosting bilateral relations and energy cooperation, Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Lavrov, who is leading a delegation that includes oil and gas companies’ representatives, is scheduled to meet his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Monday, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said in a statement.

Iraq, Saudi seek to boost economic cooperation

Sahhaf said the visit will focus on “strategic relations with Russia and to encourage investment opportunities, especially in relating to energy sectors”.

The Russian foreign minister will also meet on Monday Iraqi top officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid and parliament speaker, Sahhaf said.

