AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IK says ‘some other people’ behind acts of vengeance

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
Follow us

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that “some other people are behind the government’s vengeful activities.

He said this while talking to the former Chief Minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi at Zaman Park, here on Saturday.

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

“The government cannot run away from the elections, it will have to give the date for the election, otherwise, it will be committing breach of Constitution,” Imran said, adding: “Under the nose of the government terrorism is again raising its ugly head and the government is not worried about law and order but only concerned for crushing the opponents.”

Former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was also present. In the meeting, views were exchanged in detail regarding prevailing national political situation, government’s vengeful measures and matters concerning elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan and Elahi vowed to firmly face the “negative” tactics of the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi PTI Imran Khan Pervez Khattak

Comments

1000 characters

IK says ‘some other people’ behind acts of vengeance

Imran talks of ‘jail bharo’ movement soon

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

Marriyum steps up criticism of IK

Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request

Dar chairs meeting on role of PDFL, SOEs

‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month

PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos

Read more stories