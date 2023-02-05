IK says ‘some other people’ behind acts of vengeance

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that “some other people are behind the government’s vengeful activities.

He said this while talking to the former Chief Minister Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi at Zaman Park, here on Saturday.

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

“The government cannot run away from the elections, it will have to give the date for the election, otherwise, it will be committing breach of Constitution,” Imran said, adding: “Under the nose of the government terrorism is again raising its ugly head and the government is not worried about law and order but only concerned for crushing the opponents.”

Former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak was also present. In the meeting, views were exchanged in detail regarding prevailing national political situation, government’s vengeful measures and matters concerning elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan and Elahi vowed to firmly face the “negative” tactics of the government.

