AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wikipedia asks Pakistan to restore access to its service

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has banned popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia in the country, it...
BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2023 Updated February 4, 2023 03:46pm
Follow us

Wikipedia, the popular and free online encyclopedia, has asked Pakistan to restore access to its service in the country, saying that it does not make decisions around what content is included on its platform. This comes after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) banned Wikipedia in the country for not taking down "sacreligious content".

In a post on Twitter, Wikimedia Foundation, the charity that runs Wikipedia, confirmed the suspension, saying that other Wikimedia projects in the country were also banned.

The foundation called on Pakistan "to restore access to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects in the country immediately".

It said that in Pakistan, English Wikipedia receives more than 50 million pageviews per month, followed by Urdu and Russian Wikipedias.

"There is also a sizable and engaged community of editors in Pakistan that contribute historical and educational content.

A block of Wikipedia in Pakistan denies the fifth most populous nation in the world access to the largest free knowledge repository. If it continues, it will also deprive everyone access to Pakistan’s knowledge, history, and culture," it said.

The foundation further said that it hopes that the Pakistan government restores access to Wikipedia and Wikimedia projects promptly, "so that the people of Pakistan can continue to receive and share knowledge with the world".

Earlier this week, the PTA degraded Wikipedia services in the country "on account of not blocking/removing sacrilegious content", without specifying what the content was.

The authority stated that Wikipedia was approached for blocking the content by issuing a notice under applicable law and court order(s).

An opportunity of hearing was also provided, it said, but the platform neither took down the content nor appeared before the Authority.

PTA degrades Wikipedia services

The restoration of the services of Wikipedia will be reconsidered subject to the content being deleted, PTA said.

banned Wikipedia

Comments

1000 characters
Hilarious Feb 04, 2023 03:39pm
The only thing immoral and unethical Pakistani governments excel at, that’s all they’re good for and that is the limit of their brain functions. Banning serves no purpose, just shows utter weakness on the part of the government and the country also shows how weak and emotionally immature the followers of the religion are, laughably sad.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Wikipedia asks Pakistan to restore access to its service

Dar hits out at Imran Khan’s ‘irresponsible tweet’ about current govt

Islamabad court sends Sheikh Rashid on 14-day judicial remand

Analyst fears further rupee decline in coming days

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader after terrorism surges

US allows seized Russian money to go to Ukraine aid: report

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Alluding to PTI, PM asks where Rs417bn spent?

Govt says ‘will have to’ agree to IMF conditions

Read more stories