UVAS, Alltech Pakistan ink MoU

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and Alltech Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding for working together for planet of plenty-climate change, food security and sustainability.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI), Chairman Department of Animal Nutrition Associate Prof Dr Naveed ul Haq from UVAS and Chief Executive Officer Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon and Marketing Manager Obaid-ur-Rehman from Alltech Pakistan signed the MoU in a ceremony held at City Campus.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, UVAS faculty members and officials from Alltech Pakistan were present in the ceremony.

