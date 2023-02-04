KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (February 03, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
131,903,655 77,929,763 4,834,246,771 2,563,196,121
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 655,624,759 (449,209,898) 206,414,861
Local Individuals 3,989,685,111 (3,902,952,060) 86,733,051
Local Corporates 1,465,666,028 (1,758,813,940) (293,147,912)
