Feb 04, 2023
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f        Trading          Payment/Ren            Discount
==================================================================================================
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited (ASCR2)               2-Jan-23            24-Jan-23         31-Jan-23                   /-
==================================================================================================

