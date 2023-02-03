AVN 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
DGKC 41.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 66.82 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
MLCF 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
NETSOL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.6%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.52%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
TELE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.52%)
UNITY 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,453 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,649 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,236 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen little changed before auction, new 10 year note sale key

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2023 10:25am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be little changed in the early session on Friday, as traders await fresh supply via weekly auction, which includes a new 10-year bond.

The benchmark 10-year yield could move in the 7.20%-7.32% range till the auction, a trader with a private bank said.

The yield closed up at 7.2959% on Thursday.

A major point of focus would be the cutoff for the new 10-year paper today, especially after a correction was seen in a later trading session yesterday, the trader added.

New Delhi aims to raise 280 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, and the auction includes 120 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper, which will replace the existing benchmark bond soon.

The new 10-year bond is likely to witness strong demand.

The entire yield curve typically aligns with the cutoff of the new 10-year paper. Bond yields ended higher on Thursday, as investors booked profits after declines in the previous two sessions.

However, underlying sentiment remained positive after the government said it aimed for gross borrowing of 15.43 trillion rupees through the sale of bonds in 2023-24, while keeping net borrowing at 11.81 trillion rupees.

Traders also awaited the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points followed by a prolonged pause.

Indian bond yields seen lower tracking US peers; budget aids sentiment

The benchmark bond yield could break the key 7.25% handle due to the high likelihood of the central bank changing its policy stance to neutral, after hiking interest rates once for the last time next week, said Vikas Goel, chief executive officer of PNB Gilts.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Indian bond yields seen little changed before auction, new 10 year note sale key

Saudi Arabia links oil refinery’s setup with political consensus

Intra-day update: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

India’s Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares slump again

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

Chinese spy balloon flies over the United States, Pentagon says

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

Read more stories