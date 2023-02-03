PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khan’s green ring is back on his right finger

“I call it the Great Return.” “Well NMN says she is not hungry for party appointments and it’s about love of the people which is what democracy is all about not because she is the true heir of the party leader.”

“Excuse me but you added an N by mistake, its MN – Maryam Nawaz.”

“No I didn’t – the first N is for notification – she may not be hungry for the appointment but once the notification was issued…”

“You reckon it’s a Sharif thing – appointments within the party through notifications?”

“Well that would explain why daddy ain’t coming back – no notification has been issued yet to allow him to hold party office, no notification…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway when I said the Great Return I wasn’t referring to NMN. I reckon the peopling of venues where she addresses supporters will be the task assigned to the area PML-N, and in case there are not enough people then the fault would not be NMNs but…”

“Peopling as in filling with people?”

“Yep.”

“Right but that was her line of action before, when her title was that of Vice-President but now she will out those responsible for not mobilizing those who love her to come to hear her speak.”

“Out is perhaps not the right word, put to pasture perhaps is better.”

“You who have been educated in decadent Western universities must understand that for us out means out not…not…Parveen Rashid’s Middlesex.”

“I can’t believe you still haven’t bought a new key board. It’s Parvez not Parveen.”

“Well NMN says to have faith in Dar so as soon as my financial position improves I will get the keyboard.”

“Right but going back to my comment of the Great Return I was referring to the Return of the Ring – polished and more potent than ever before.”

“Excuse me?”

“The Khan’s green ring is back on his right pinky finger…”

“I get it and I now know where detailed information about Zardari sahib giving money to a fringe terror group to kill The Khan is coming from.”

“Plan C isn’t it! How many more…”

“There are a lot more letters to get to the end of the alphabet.”

“Indeed but there is no ain (24th letter of the Urdu alphabet) in English so extreme vigilance…”

“I get it.”

