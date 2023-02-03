AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sedition case: Indictment of Shahbaz Gill, others deferred till 11th

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill and others in a sedition case filed against him, till February 11.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the case, deferred framing of charges due to the absence of an accused, Amad Yousaf.

Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi, Gill’s lawyer Burhan Moazzam and Gill appeared before the court. The court granted a one-day exemption to Yousaf on medical grounds. The prosecutor requested the court to start the process of framing charges against the accused but the court adjourn the hearing due to the absence of one accused.

The court ordered all the respondents to ensure their presence at the next hearing and fixed February 11 for framing of charges.

