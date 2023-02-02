AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech shares soar as market digests Meta results, rate hikes

AFP Published 02 Feb, 2023 08:28pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: The tech-rich Nasdaq soared early Thursday after Facebook parent Meta Platforms posted better results than expected, while markets digested the latest round of central bank interest rate hikes.

Meta surged nearly 20 percent after reporting a smaller drop in annual sales than anticipated, as the company announced that the number of daily users on Facebook hit two billion for the first time.

The results helped boost shares of Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet, all of which report earnings later Thursday.

Wall Street dips as Fed decision looms; AMD boosts chipmakers

About 30 minutes into trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.9 percent at 12,042.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent to 33,877.41, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,146.91.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates again and signaled it would “stay the course” in its monetary policy tightening, while the Bank of England hiked rates for a 10th time in a row.

The moves come on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement by the Federal Reserve, of a quarter-point interest rate hike. This marked a step down from a series of steeper increases.

Investors cheered the Fed’s decision, viewing comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a press conference after the decision as less hawkish than expected and suggestive of an imminent policy pivot.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tech shares soar as market digests Meta results, rate hikes

Dar gives go-ahead to Saylani, other charities to help raise $2bn from overseas Pakistanis

New historic low: rupee settles at 271.36 against US dollar

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan expects 'sincere cooperation' from Afghan interim govt to address terrorism: FO

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Murad Saeed announces protest against rising terrorism in KP

Local court sends Sheikh Rashid on two-day physical remand

Capital gain lifts Norwegian operator Telenor to record earnings

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Fawad warns Punjab, KP governors of Article six trial if elections delayed

Read more stories