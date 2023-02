DUBAI: Iran’s said on Thursday that it regrets the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest position on Tehran’s nuclear work, according to Mizan news agency.

The UN nuclear watchdog criticised Iran on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the two clusters of advanced machines enriching uranium to up to 60% purity, close to weapons grade, at its Fordow plant.