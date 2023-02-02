AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
BAFL 31.51 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.06%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.93%)
DGKC 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
EPCL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.45%)
HUBC 65.64 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.24%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
KAPCO 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.69%)
NETSOL 84.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
OGDC 87.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.41%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TELE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 111.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.4%)
UNITY 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,776 Increased By 156.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 77.9 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sheikh Rashid presented before local court

  • Former interior minister was earlier arrested from his residence
BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 03:22pm
Follow us

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid was presented before a local court in Islamabad several hours after being arrested on Thursday morning.

Earlier, Ahmed was arrested and taken to the Aabpara Police Station, Islamabad.

The development came after the Islamabad Capital police issued a final warning to the former interior minister to appear before it over a complaint lodged against him.

Early reports indicated that the former minister, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was taken into custody from his residence. Some reports suggested that he was arrested from the Murree Motorway.

Meanwhile, an image posted on Sheikh Rashid's Twitter account confirmed the former minister was at the Aabpara Police Station.

In a video message shared by the PTI on Twitter, the former minister said that police ransacked his house and beat up domestic staffers while attempting to arrest him.

He alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was behind the incident, saying “justice will prevail and we are with Imran Khan”.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the arrest.

"Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive caretaker govt appointed by totally discredited Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)," he wrote on Twitter.

He questioned if Pakistan could "afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards".

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

In a video message on Wednesday evening before the arrest, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid had stated that the court had already instructed that this police "notice be withdrawn".

Later that same day, the Islamabad Capital Police tweeted that the "Supreme Court has ordered the senior law officer to appear, and that the matter is under hearing in the court, so no opinion can be given".

"The order of the court is clear so avoid arbitrary interpretation. The concerned persons are requested not to distort the facts," it tweeted.

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

The police complaint was lodged with senior superintendent of police (operation) Islamabad and then forwarded to Aabpara police station for further action, it was reported earlier.

In response, the former minister was called by Aabpara police on Monday and Tuesday. However, both times, he did not appear before the police, they said, adding that now the police has asked Sheikh Rashid to appear before them on Wednesday.

"Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is not cooperating with the police inquiry," the ICT Police wrote on its Twitter account on Tuesday (January 31).

Complaint

Media reports stated earlier that the police acted after Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Rawalpindi Division Vice President Raja Inayat-ur-Rehman filed a case against the former federal minister in Islamabad's Aabpara police station.

The case was over hurling allegations at former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a plot to assassinate PTI chief Imran Khan.

The case was filed with SSP Operation Islamabad, and stated that Sheikh Rashid, in an interview on a news channel that aired on January 27, alleged that Zardari got assistance of some terrorist to kill Imran Khan while talking about a conspiracy.

The complaint added that the statement was made as part of a conspiracy to defame Zardari and create a permanent threat for his family.

However, Sheikh Rashid said that he had said on different TV channels that the government wished to "minus" Imran.

"I was interviewed on various TV channels where I said they (the federal government) wanted to disqualify Imran, minus Imran.

"Imran stated that Asif Zardari wanted to take his life. Zardari is not ready to contest elections with Imran."

Sheikh Rashid is the second aide of PTI chief Imran to be arrested in a matter of days.

Earlier, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry was also arrested in a predawn raid on his home in Lahore.

Fawad Chaudhry Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Sheikh Rashid Ahmed arrest PTI Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid Sheikh Rasheed ICT

Comments

1000 characters
Zubair Feb 02, 2023 08:04am
The entire country is in an economic meltdown and these dudes are diverting attention by arresting people! Long Live Crooks!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nathan Feb 02, 2023 11:51am
@Zubair, in 1971 General Yahya remained drunk and we lost East Pakistan, presently things are no different!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Sheikh Rashid presented before local court

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Govt committed to eliminate Riba-based financial system, says Dar

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Closing in on terror network behind Peshawar mosque suicide blast: KP police chief

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women

IMF team ‘quizzes’ PD’s top brass

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

Read more stories