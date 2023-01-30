AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.26%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 33.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 40,412 Decreased By -39 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,095 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

  • Former interior minister files petition in Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench against sealing of his residence
BR Web Desk Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 12:25pm
Follow us

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) sealed on Monday former interior minister Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi over “illegal occupation”, Aaj News reported.

The ETPB teams and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sealed two units of the Lal Haveli and five adjoining units. They also canceled the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief’s ownership of the units.

ETPB Deputy Commissioner Asif Khan said several notices had been issued to Rashid and his brother in this regard but they failed to provide any authentic document or record.

Rashid has said he did not receive a notice prior to the action. According to him, Lal Haveli is his “personal property” and a “central secretariat for public service” and sealing it is an act of fascism and terrorism. .

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli possession declared ‘illegal’

“If it is not our personal property, we would be national criminals. The government took this step after it failed to find anything against me,” he said.

Moreover, the former interior minister has also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench against the sealing of his residence.

Last year, ETPB had declared Rashid’s takeover of Lal Haveli and six other units as illegal.

It Rashid could not produce any records related to the seven abandoned units.

The written judgment noted that due to political influence, the case was delayed for 27 years, adding that Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique had not made any payment to the endowment department since 1995.

Pakistan Sheikh Rashid Lal Haveli

Comments

1000 characters

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

At least 10 injured in blast in mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Read more stories