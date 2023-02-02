AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.37%)
Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

February 2, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Mohsin Mushtaq, a Grade 22 officer of the Administrative Group as Director General Debt on Wednesday.

A notification to this effect, issued by the Establishment Division, stated that Mohsin Mushtaq, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, is transferred and posted as Director General (Debt), Debt Management Office, Finance Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Chandna takes charge

He is also allowed to hold the current charge of the post of secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, in addition to his own duties, for a period of three months or till the posting.

