LHC seeks details of all cases against Elahi

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) to furnish details of all the cases registered against former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on February 03 who approached the court against raid on his residence.

The Gujrat police raided the house of PML-Q leader early on Wednesday while Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi were not present as they are in Lahore. The police team left after search in the house. Elahi while blaming the caretaker government for the action said the sanctity of the house was violated and the police did not inform him before the raid.

Chaudhry Pervaiz, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and others have also approached the LHC for protective bail. Federal and Punjab caretaker governments, FIA, Punjab police and others have been made party in the petition.

