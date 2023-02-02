AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar prices slip after setting 6-year record

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

LONDON: Raw sugar futures fell back on Wednesday after climbing to a six-year peak while arabica coffee futures also turned lower after touching a three-month high.

SUGAR: March raw sugar was 1.2% down at 21.49 cents per lb by 1520 GMT after earlier climbing to a six-year peak of 21.86 cents.

Dealers said the market may be set to consolidate in the short term after its recent strong advance, with technical indicators suggesting the market has become overbought.

The run-up has been fuelled by tight supplies and partly by suggestions that lower than expected production in India is likely to curb exports from the world’s second-largest sugar exporter.

Sugar sugar price sugar market sugar rates

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar prices slip after setting 6-year record

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

General election not possible before Oct?

Mushtaq appointed DG (Debt)

Read more stories