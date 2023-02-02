AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Performance of revenue officers to be monitored: SMBR

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
LAHORE: Newly-appointed Senior Member of Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed has said that reforms on revenue will be started on priority basis and the performance of officers of all districts will be reviewed. A special cell will be set up in the Board of Revenue to check the performance of officers and will also make surprise visits to all districts.

These views were expressed by SMBR Punjab Nabeel Javed while presiding over a meeting in the committee room.

Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq and other officers gave a detailed briefing to the SMBR about the department. Board members, Board of Secretaries, PDMA, officers of Kachiabadi, Punjab Land Record Authority participated in the meeting.

Nabeel Javed said steps should be taken to improve service delivery regarding revenue across Punjab and the protection of citizens' rights should be ensured. He said advance steps should be taken to ensure the process of digital gardawri in a timely manner. He said the numbering system will be made fully functional and all the members should play their due role for speedy disposal of the pending cases in the revenue courts. Decisions should be made on merit in a short span of time so that citizens can maintain trust in the institution.

He issued instructions to the DG Kachiabadis said that a master plan should be created across Punjab and special steps should be taken to develop the Kachiabadis. He said that corporate farming is the need of the hour and government land will be used for this purpose.

