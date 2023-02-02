LHC allows restaurants, eateries to operate till 11pm

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court after modifying business hours for restaurants and other eateries on Wednesday allowed them to operate till 11pm during the whole week.

Justice Shahid Karim in his written order on last week’s hearing on environment issues allowed the home delivery services to run till 12:30am.

The order said the timings for the restaurants have been modified after hearing the point of view of the association of the restaurants and the members of a water & environment commission.

The judge also directed the management of a mega shopping mall in Johar Town to share a compliance report about development of Miyawaki forest and a butterfly park in the designated areas of the mall.

The judge directed a government law officer to take up with the secretary irrigation a matter relating to provision of supplementary funds to Rural Water Supply scheme in tehsil Chichawatni, district Sahiwal.

The law officer was further directed to contact the secretary environment regarding preparation of a report for onward transmission to the chief secretary Punjab and which will be shared with the federal government about the assistance to be rendered by the government of Beijing to control smog.

Previously, the judge had ordered the restaurants to close by 10 pm on the first four days of the week and by 11 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The judge had also ordered the district government to ensure early closure of the markets and the restaurants as a measure to control smog.

