KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 40,000 67.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 67.15 Shaffi Securities Sazgar Engineering 2,000 47.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 47.00 EFG Hermes Systems Ltd. 9,058 460.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,058 460.00 Baba Equities Thal Limited 2,500 218.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 218.86 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 53,558 ===========================================================================================

