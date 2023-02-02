KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
Sherman Sec. Habib Bank Ltd. 40,000 67.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 67.15
Shaffi Securities Sazgar Engineering 2,000 47.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 47.00
EFG Hermes Systems Ltd. 9,058 460.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,058 460.00
Baba Equities Thal Limited 2,500 218.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 218.86
Total Turnover 53,558
