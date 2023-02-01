AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.4%)
GSK reports Q4 profit, sales beat Wall Street estimates

Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 12:17pm
GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix. The London-listed drugmaker, which executed a long-scripted overhaul with the spinoff of its consumer health unit last July, reported adjusted profit of 25.8 pence per share on sales of about 7.4 billion pounds ($9.11 billion).

Analysts were expecting 21.2 pence per share on sales of about 7.1 billion pounds, company-compiled consensus estimates showed.

GSK, now solely focused on vaccines and medicines, also forecast 2023 sales to rise 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to climb by 10% to 12%, excluding any contributions from the company’s COVID-19 solutions business, at constant exchange rates.

GSK Pakistan recognised as ‘top employer’

Shingrix generated 769 million pounds over the quarter, topping the 748 million in the GSK-compiled consensus estimates.

GSK vaccine Shingrix

