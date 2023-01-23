GSK Pakistan recognised as ‘top employer’

KARACHI: GSK Pakistan has been re-certified by The Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2023 for the 3rd consecutive year.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing, among others. The programme has certified and recognised 2,053 Top Employers in 121 countries/ regions across five continents.

GSK Pakistan’s HR Country Head, Farqaleet Iqbal said, “This indeed is a proud moment for GSK Pakistan and a testament to the dedication of our people who remained committed throughout the rigorous process required to get certified. Being one of the top employers in the corporate community allows us to showcase our proud legacy and provide a myriad of opportunities to professionals in Pakistan. This certification will help us reinforce our employer brand for our internal employees so we feel even more proud to be working for a great organization with excellent people policies and practices, and also help us attract great talent from outside to work with us.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

