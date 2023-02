HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning after suffering two days of hefty losses, with focus on a key Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.36 percent, or 78.47 points, to 21,920.80.

Hong Kong stocks suffer another big loss

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.20 percent, or 6.53 points, to 3,262.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.21 percent, or 4.45 points, to 2,147.00.