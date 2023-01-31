Hong Kong stocks suffer another big loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares suffered a second straight day of big losses Tuesday as traders grow concerned that a month-long rally may have been overdone, while attention turns to a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.03 percent, or 227.40 points, to 21,842.33.

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply lower

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.42 percent, or 13.65 points, to 3,255.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.36 percent, or 7.82 points, to 2,142.55.