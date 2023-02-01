AVN 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
Pakistan

Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

  • Says he would be approaching the courts against the raid
BR Web Desk Published February 1, 2023
Follow us

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi claimed on Wednesday that his residence in Gujrat was raided by police.

A large contingent of police made the raid on the house, however, after staying there for three and a half hours they returned empty-handed, Aaj News reported.

In a tweet today, Parvez said that he would be approaching the courts against the raid.

“We will go to court against these illegal actions of the caretaker government and have full faith in an independent judiciary.”

His son, Moonis Elahi, also took to Twitter and claimed that the police raided their residence without any warrant or case.

“Twenty-five police vehicles are understandable, but what were two black Vigos doing with them? Were you looking for Indian spies,” he tweeted.

