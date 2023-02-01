Caretaker CM visits PIMC

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health and reviewed the facilities available for patients with mental disorders.

The CM visited wards of the institute and inquire after the health of patients. He instructed the hospital staff to take care of the patients.

He called for giving special attention to the rehabilitation of elderly people with mental illnesses. The CM took round of various sections of the health facility, including the emergency block and medical treatment section.

Moreover, chairing a meeting at his office, the CM said the government wants to ensure a free supply of medicines in emergencies in hospitals. He said that steps should be taken to provide facilities in all hospitals, including Faisalabad.

