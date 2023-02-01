AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Feb 01, 2023
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 07:12am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 145,123 tonnes of cargo comprising 108,530 tonnes of import cargo and 36,593 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 108,530 comprised of 59,611 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,466 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,750 tonnes of Canola, 4,650 tonnes of Soya Beans Seeds, 5,046 tonnes of Wheat & 30,657 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 36,593 tonnes comprised of 29,971 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 396 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,626 tonnes of Clinkers & 2,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7532 containers comprising of 3787 containers import and 3745 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1082 of 20’s and 1334 of 40’s loaded while 27 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 465 of 20’s and 734 of 40’s loaded containers while 266 of 20’s and 773 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Feng He Hai, Hyundai Hongkong, Uranus, Safeen Prism and NZ Hangzhou have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 10 chips namely, Cma Cgm Tosca, Olypia, Msc Diya F, Sea Fortune, APl Antwerp, Lyderhorn, Uranus, Ts Ningbo, Desert Glory, Safeen Prism have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Beijing’ left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 05 more ships, Maersk Boston, IVS Atsugi, Hafnia Excelsior, Al-Thakhira and Sea Crystal are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 146,114tonnes, comprising 121,464 tonnes imports cargo and 24,650 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,839` Containers (389 TEUs Imports and 1,450 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, At Middle Bridge, Hafnia Excel and MSC Diya-F & 02 more ships, Northern Magnitude and Umm Al-Amed scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at FAP, FOTCO, QICT and EETL on Tuesday, 31st January- 2023.

