AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.29%)
BAFL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.18%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
DGKC 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.82%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.05%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.28%)
NETSOL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.32%)
OGDC 87.94 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.2%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.98%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.9%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall; hopes of upside on record monthly foreign inflows cut losses

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 03:05pm
Follow us

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday, as investors booked profits after a strong rally that was fuelled by record monthly foreign inflows, although analysts predicting upside ahead on growing signs of a post-COVID economic recovery limited losses.

** The correction could also be triggered by signs of an escalating Sino-US technology war, and risk-off sentiment ahead of this week’s US interest rate decision, Morgan Stanley said, adding, it “would take the current opportunity to recommend buy-the-dip.”

** China’s bluechip CSI300 Index closed down 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng benchmark lost 1%.

** For the month, though, the CSI300 jumped 7.4%, while the Hang Seng surged 10.4%.

** The recent market rebound was fuelled by strong foreign money inflows, as global funds bet on China recovery after Beijing dropped strict COVID curbs last month.

** Despite the week-long Spring Festival break, China’s onshore stock market witnessed 141.3 billion yuan ($20.92 billion) in net foreign buying via Stock Connect in January, the biggest monthly inflows on record. It also surpassed total inflows in 2022.

China stocks rise on consumption recovery during holidays

** Official data showed that China’s economic activity swung back to growth in January, confirming that the economy had bottomed in December.

** “We expect economic momentum to improve further in Q1 and Q2 as the service sector recovers and consumption normalizes,” wrote Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management.

** But most China stocks fell as caution reigned.

** China tech stocks dropped 1.7% on media reports that the Biden administration has stopped approving licenses for US companies to export most items to China’s Huawei, signalling an escalation in the Sino-US tech war.

** Hong Kong tech shares also fell, following an overnight slump in US-listed China stocks.

** Morgan Stanley said it stays “Overweight” on Chinese equities, citing on-track economic recovery, signs of Sino-US ties stabilization, low correlation with the US market, and attractive valuation.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall; hopes of upside on record monthly foreign inflows cut losses

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast passes 90

After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 800 points

Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

Barrick Gold makes first payment of $3mn to Balochistan govt

Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan by up to Rs30,000

Govt offers its SOE stakes to 2 UAE firms

Read more stories