AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
CNERGY 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.27%)
DGKC 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
EPCL 47.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.15%)
FCCL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
FFL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.56%)
HUBC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.79%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
KAPCO 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
OGDC 86.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PRL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
TELE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
TPLP 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
TRG 112.85 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.5%)
UNITY 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.75%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,027 Increased By 60.3 (1.52%)
BR30 14,413 Increased By 228.5 (1.61%)
KSE100 40,506 Increased By 634.5 (1.59%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 243.2 (1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 10:10am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Chris Hipkins is New Zealand’s 41st prime minister, following the surprise resignation of the charismatic Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins was elected by the 64 Labour lawmakers to lead the governing Labour party before being sworn in by King Charles III’s representative, Governor General Cindy Kiro. Here are five facts on Hipkin’s life and career:

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

  • Hipkins, who grew up in the Hutt Valley north of the capital Wellington, said his “parents came from relatively humble beginnings and worked really hard to provide a good life” for him and his brother. He has committed to make sure Kiwis who want to work hard are able to get ahead. His focus since becoming leader has been on “bread and butter issues” such as the cost of living.

  • Hipkins was a troubleshooter in Ardern’s government and was often brought in by her when other cabinet colleagues were struggling with their portfolios. Prior to becoming prime minister he was both minister of education and police. However, it was his role as first health minister and COVID-19 response minister during the pandemic that made him a household name in New Zealand.

  • Known as “Chippy”, the 44-year-old worked for former Prime Minister Helen Clark before being elected to parliament in 2008. However, his political roots date back to his high school years where he was filmed wearing a Labour Party rosette in an election documentary.

  • Hipkins is known around parliament for his sense of humour

  • including an ability to laugh at himself. An outdoor enthusiast and keen cyclist, Hipkins on occasion commutes to the capital Wellington by bicycle from his home in an adjoining city. Separated from his wife, he has two young children who he said he intends to keep out of public life.

New Zealand Chris Hipkins

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast rises to 87

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 750 points

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Bangladesh secures $4.7bn from IMF as other South Asian countries see delays

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

Crucial IMF talks begin today

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

Read more stories