AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
BAFL 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DFML 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
DGKC 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
EPCL 47.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
FCCL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.97%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 62.46 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
MLCF 20.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.3%)
NETSOL 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.44%)
OGDC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.8%)
PRL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
TELE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
TPLP 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.53%)
TRG 112.20 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.91%)
UNITY 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,994 Increased By 27 (0.68%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 147.4 (1.04%)
KSE100 40,219 Increased By 348.1 (0.87%)
KSE30 14,980 Increased By 82.7 (0.55%)
Japanese rubber futures go up

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 07:09am
SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures edged up on Monday, tracking gains in the Shanghai market after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, while a weaker yen lent support.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for July delivery was up 0.3 yen, or 0.1%, at 235.8 yen ($1.81) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery was up 195 yuan, or 1.5%, at 13,460 yuan ($1,996) per tonne.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average opened up 0.01%. Rubber demand sentiment has been positive lately following China’s relaxation of its strict COVID-19 curbs, which had dampened consumption and industrial activity since the start of the pandemic. Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities’ scrapped COVID-19 travel curbs, state media reported on Saturday, though the number of journeys was still only half of pre-pandemic levels.

China’s cabinet said on Saturday it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy and boost imports, state broadcaster CCTV reported, at a time of cooling global demand as major economies teeter on the brink of recession. The US dollar was quoted around 130.23 yen, gaining about 0.3%.

