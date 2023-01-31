PM visits LRH, inquires after injured blast victims

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived on Monday evening at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar, where he inquired after the persons injured in the Police Lines mosque terrorist attack.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Engr Amir Muqam, and IGP KP Muazzam Jah Ansari received the prime minister upon arrival at LRH.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Defense Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and others senior officials of the provincial government.

The Prime Minister visited various wards of the hospital and inquired after the health of the injured. The Prime Minister directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to all the injured.

About 32 persons, mostly policemen, were martyred and over 150 have injured in the blast.

