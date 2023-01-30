UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s day-long visit to Islamabad was reportedly postponed on Monday due to bad weather.

Reports cited the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) as saying: “Due to weather conditions, President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan scheduled for today has been postponed to a later date.”

The president arrived in Rahim Yar Khan last week on Wednesday and was received by the PM.

He was scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on issues of mutual interest, economy, trade, and investment, besides regional and global situation.

Al-Nahyan due tomorrow to discuss trade, investment

Earlier today, PML-N’s official Twitter handle had posted that the UAE President was set to arrive in Islamabad on a one-day visit.

“He will be escorted by JF-17 aircraft to PAF Noor Khan Air Base where the distinguished guest will be given a 21gun salute,” the tweet said.

Moreover, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had announced a local holiday on Monday (today).

During a meeting last week, the two sides reviewed the historical UAE-Pakistan ties and opportunities of enhancing joint cooperation in a way that serves both countries and their people across various domains, which fall within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The two parties discussed various cooperation paths especially in the fields of economy, trade and development, which are in line with the two countries’ sustainability objectives, said WAM.

They also discussed several issues of common interest, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.