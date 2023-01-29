AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Al-Nahyan due tomorrow to discuss trade, investment

ISLAMABAD: UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will arrive in here on Monday. In a day-long visit, the UAE...
Ali Hussain Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
ISLAMABAD: UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will arrive in here on Monday.

In a day-long visit, the UAE president will hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on issues of mutual interest, economy, trade and investment, besides regional and global situation, diplomatic sources said.

Earlier, the UAE president reached Rahim Yar Khan on Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the airport in Rahim Yar Khan, he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a number of ministers and senior officials.

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in Pakistan, bilateral cooperation on agenda

During a meeting between the prime minister and the UAE president, the two sides reviewed the historical Pakistan-UAE ties and opportunities of enhancing joint cooperation in a way that serves both countries and their peoples across various domains, which fall within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two sides.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif urged the UAE businessmen to exploit immense scope in Pakistan.

The two sides discussed various cooperation paths especially in the fields of economy, trade and development, which are in line with the two countries’ sustainability objectives, according to Emirati news agency.

