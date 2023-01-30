AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.26%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 33.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 40,412 Decreased By -39 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,095 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.1%)
CBOT wheat may retrace towards $7.45-1/2

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023
SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat may retrace towards a support at $7.45-1/2, as it failed to break a resistance at $7.55-3/4 per bushel. The failure suggests the extended consolidation within the range of $7.45-1/2 to $7.55-3/4.

The consolidation may have adopted a flat mode, which consists of three waves that are roughly equal.

A break above $7.55-3/4 may open the way towards $7.65-3/4.

On the daily chart, wheat faces a resistance at $7.57-1/4, which is working together with the one at $7.55-3/4 to stop the rise.

Indian wheat hits fresh record high on delay in stock release

A correction is highly likely, which is expected to be roughly symmetrical to the rise from the Jan. 10 low of $7.20-1/2. Under this expectation, wheat may drop to $7.29-1/4 before rising.

Wheat

