AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.26%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.58%)
OGDC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.65%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,440 Increased By 37.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 40,419 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Green still in the frame for India opener

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 12:01pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: All-rounder Cameron Green has not been ruled out of facing India in the first of four Tests next month despite his finger injury, Australia coach Andrew McDonald said on Monday.

Green broke his finger in the home South Africa series at the end of last year and has not played a match since, raising questions over whether he would be fit for the start of the first Test in Nagpur on Feb. 9. “He hasn’t been ruled out,” McDonald told ABC ahead of the team’s departure on Tuesday.

“We just want to make sure we set up all our players up for success and there isn’t much time left from now to the four-week check-in around his finger to the start of that Test match. “We’ll see how he goes in the build-up and make that decision when we get on the ground in India.”

While Green has provided a welcome fast-bowling option for Australia, McDonald has made it clear that he is valued foremost for his middle-order batting and could be selected on that basis alone.

McDonald said left-arm quick Mitchell Starc was still in a splint because of his damaged finger and will definitely miss the first Test, as expected.

“Nothing’s changed in terms of where he’s at – he’ll be available for the second Test match, assuming that all things go well,” he said.

“But we can’t accelerate that with the nature of the injury.” Australia are looking to win a Test series in India for the first time since 2004 and four spinners and six pacemen were named in the squad for the tour.

Spinners help India limit New Zealand to 99-8 in 2nd T20

“We feel like when we get on that plane we’ll have great options for the captain and the selectors to work through and put on the park,” McDonald said.

After the opener in Nagpur, Australia also play Tests in New Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad with a one-day international series to follow.

Cameron Green Mitchell Starc Nagpur INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Green still in the frame for India opener

At least 10 injured in blast in mosque near Police Lines in Peshawar

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Read more stories