AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
DFML 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.32%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.64%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.64%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.42%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 110.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.74%)
UNITY 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,022 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,438 Increased By 35.3 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,421 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop as miners and financials weigh; Fed, RBA meetings in focus

Reuters Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 12:05pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares ended down on Monday, slipping from a nine-month high hit in the previous session as miners and banks fell, while investors awaited US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the local central bank’s upcoming policy meeting. The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.2% lower at 7,481.700, below Friday’s closing level of 7,493.80, its highest since April 22.

Investor will be closely eyeing the Fed meeting later this week following data indicating economic resiliency, providing it room to further slow the pace of its most aggressive monetary tightening. Commenting on the previous upward trend in Australian shares, Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said it was possible that the Australian benchmark will hit an all-time high by Easter.

Australian shares snap five-day rally after hot inflation data

“It is possible we have seen peak inflation and that the Fed and other central banks will raise there rates one more time and maybe then pause a little bit.” The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter-point next Tuesday, with analysts at Westpac expecting similar hikes in March and May meetings, as domestic inflation pressures are seen subsiding through 2023. Among sectors, export-reliant miners were the biggest drag on the index after sliding 0.3%.

Rio Tinto lost 1.2% as its iron ore division chief apologised after a contractor lost a radioactive capsule in transit in Western Australia, which sparked a radiation alert across parts of the state.

Financials plunged 0.3%, while healthcare stocks also ended in the red.

Tech stocks, however, chased Nasdaq higher after gaining 2.3%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,034.17.

Major insurers operating in New Zealand have cumulatively received more than 9,000 claims so far following severe storms and flooding in and around the biggest city, Auckland.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares drop as miners and financials weigh; Fed, RBA meetings in focus

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Oil falls ahead of OPEC+, US Federal Reserve meetings

EAG concerned at ‘inadequate’ SBP response

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Read more stories