KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Monday for a third consecutive session, underpinned by worries that floods would hurt output in the world’s second largest producer.

Palm oil extends gains on bargain buying, ends higher

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 70, or 1.79%, to 3,972 ringgit ($937.68) a tonne in early trade, hitting its highest since Jan. 11.

