AVN 65.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
BAFL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
DGKC 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.54%)
FCCL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
FFL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HUBC 63.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.76%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
MLCF 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.79%)
NETSOL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.28%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
PPL 78.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
TELE 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
TPLP 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.61%)
UNITY 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
BR100 4,042 Increased By 16.4 (0.41%)
BR30 14,497 Increased By 94.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 40,587 Increased By 136.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,164 Increased By 54.4 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 09:40am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve’s, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.03% to 101.92, edging away from last week’s eight-month low of 101.50.

However, it remained on track for a fourth straight monthly loss of 1.5%, pressured downward by expectations that the Fed was nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle and that interest rates would not have to rise as high as previously feared. Sterling was up 0.01% at $1.24005, while the kiwi edged 0.09% higher to $0.6500.

Moves were subdued ahead of policy meetings from the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) later this week.

“We will range trade a little bit as the market tries to assess how the central banks behave …. I think, for all three it’s going to be more about what they say than what they do,” said Rodrigo Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank (NAB).

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike, while the ECB and the BoE are likely to raise rates by 50bp each.

The euro was last 0.03% higher at $1.08705 and was on track for a monthly gain of nearly 1.5%, marking its fourth straight month of increases.

Dollar drops vs yen, near 9-month low to euro on central bank bets

The single currency has got support from continued hawkish rhetoric by ECB policymakers and ebbing fears of a deep recession in the euro zone.

Elsewhere, the Aussie rose 0.11% to $0.71175, while the Japanese yen slipped marginally to 129.94 per dollar.

Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital for the month of January marked the fastest annual gain in nearly 42 years, data on Friday showed, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to phase out its economic stimulus.

With China returning from its Lunar New Year holiday, focus will be on the upcoming release of its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data on Tuesday.

“The market will be looking … hopefully not to get disappointed,” said NAB’s Catril. “So far, the data coming from China, or the vibes coming from China, do play to the view that a good reopening in terms of activity is likely to unfold.”

Lunar New Year holiday trips inside China surged 74% from last year after authorities scrapped COVID-19 travel curbs, state media reported on Saturday.

The offshore yuan was last more than 0.1% higher, at 6.7465 per dollar.

Also read

Bank of Japan Bank of England European Central Bank National Australia Bank Dollar US dollar index Covid-19 US DOLLAR VS YEN AUSTRALAIN DOLALR

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week

Intra-day update: rupee continues to sustain losses against US dollar

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Oil climbs after drone attack in Iran, China’s pledge to promote consumption

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Read more stories